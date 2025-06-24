Panthers star nearly named biggest gem of 2021 NFL Draft class
The Carolina Panthers were proven right last season with their decision to take Chuba Hubbard in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hubbard had his best season yet with 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns, which prompted the Panthers to sign him to a four-year, $33.2 million extension with $15 million guaranteed.
While Hubbard was one of the best picks from the fourth round in his draft class, the top gem title given by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder went to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who went 14 selections before Hubbard.
"St. Brown's route-running has dramatically improved, as has his YAC ability. That's how he's managed to rack up 4,851 yards (including three straight 1,000-yard campaigns) and 33 touchdowns in four seasons," Holder wrote.
"So, while the 2021 draft class has several gems to choose from, with multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections included in the list below, none of their resumes compare to the two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler's."
It's hard to match up to St. Brown, who has over 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in Detroit. He also has been named to First-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.
That's a hard bar for Hubbard to clear, but he is simply focusing on what he can do for the Panthers.
His goal is to do everything in his power to help the Panthers get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
