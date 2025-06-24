All Panthers

Panthers star nearly named biggest gem of 2021 NFL Draft class

The Carolina Panthers selected one of the biggest diamonds in the rough during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard after his game winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard after his game winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers were proven right last season with their decision to take Chuba Hubbard in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hubbard had his best season yet with 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns, which prompted the Panthers to sign him to a four-year, $33.2 million extension with $15 million guaranteed.

While Hubbard was one of the best picks from the fourth round in his draft class, the top gem title given by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder went to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who went 14 selections before Hubbard.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"St. Brown's route-running has dramatically improved, as has his YAC ability. That's how he's managed to rack up 4,851 yards (including three straight 1,000-yard campaigns) and 33 touchdowns in four seasons," Holder wrote.

"So, while the 2021 draft class has several gems to choose from, with multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections included in the list below, none of their resumes compare to the two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler's."

It's hard to match up to St. Brown, who has over 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in Detroit. He also has been named to First-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.

That's a hard bar for Hubbard to clear, but he is simply focusing on what he can do for the Panthers.

His goal is to do everything in his power to help the Panthers get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard celebrate
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard celebrate. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

