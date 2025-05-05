Panthers sternly warned to avoid trade involving 3-time Pro Bowler
The Carolina Panthers have certainly made a lot of moves to improve their defense this offseason, but they do have one defensive player who is a rather constant subject of trade speculation: edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
The Panthers ranked toward the bottom of the NFL with just 32 sacks last season, but after spending a couple of high NFL draft picks on pass rushers late last month, Clowney is becoming viewed as an expendable piece on the roster.
However, Dean Jones of Cat Crave has fired a stern warning to Carolina over potentially trading Clowney, noting that rookies Nic Scourton and Prince Umanmielen are entirely unproven and that the three-time Pro Bowler could serve as a mentor for the youngsters.
"Of course, everyone has a price. If the Panthers receive what they believe to be an acceptable offer for Clowney, there's no doubt [Dan] Morgan will consider the possibility," Jones wrote. "But looking at the experience, how well he performed in difficult circumstances last season, and his potential influence on Scourton and Umanmielen during their rookie transitions, keeping him around would be wise."
Clowney has just one year remaining on his contract, and Jones understands that, but he doesn't feel the lack of future certainty surrounding the 32-year-old should justify a trade.
"What comes after that is less certain, especially if Scourton and Umanmielen impose themselves immediately. For now, the positives to keeping him around far outweigh the negatives," he wrote.
Clowney posted 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his debut campaign in Carolina last year. The former No. 1 overall pick has never logged a double-digit sack season since entering the NFL in 2014, but he has remained a consistent force in the pass rush and clearly has some gas left in the tank.
