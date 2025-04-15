All Panthers

Panthers named ironic trade destination for Giants star defender

The Carolina Panthers could try to swing a trade for this New York Giants defensive star.

Matthew Schmidt

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts to nearly intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not pictured) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts to nearly intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not pictured) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers were forced to send edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in a sign-and-trade, as they couldn't afford to retain Burns in free agency.

Now, the Panthers may have the opportunity to pilfer the Giants of one of their other star pass rushers.

With New York potentially selecting Penn State's Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the NFL draft later this month, fellow edge rusher Kavyon Thibodeaux could become expendable.

It seems rather unlikely that the Giants would roll with all three of Burns, Carter and Thibodeaux, which means the latter could hit the trade block.

Mike Luciano of GMEN HQ rattled off some potential destinations for Thibodeaux in the event of a trade, and Carolina surfaced as a possibility.

"The Panthers are still very much in talent acquisition mode as they try to revamp one of the worst defensive rosters in football," Luciano wrote. "Thibodeaux and Jadeveon Clowney would be a solid pass rush duo on the outside, with both of them being able to play the run and explode from wider positions."

Thibodeaux has already proven to be a force when healthy, as evidenced by his 2023 campaign when he racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks. This past season, a wrist injury limited the 24-year-old to 12 games, and he totaled 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Carolina accumulated just 32 sacks as a team in 2024, indicating is need for another edge rusher. While the Panthers are rumored to be interested in players like Jalon Walker with the No. 8 overall pick of the draft, they may be better suited trading a Day 2 pick for Thibodeaux and using their first-rounder on a wide receiver.

After all, Thibodeaux is still very young and has plenty of room for growth.

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks on the sideline during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

