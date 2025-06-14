Panthers named trade spot for disgruntled rookie in unprecedented move
The Carolina Panthers made sure to bag a couple of pass rushers in the NFL draft, selecting both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2.
Not only that, but the Panthers are getting Derrick Brown back from injury, a full season (hopefully) from D.J. Wonnum and also added Tershawn Wharton and Pat Jones II in free agency.
So, yeah: Carolina's pass rush should definitely be better than it was last year, when it ranked toward the bottom of the league with just 32 sacks.
But could the Panthers swing a shocking trade to add yet another member to their defensive front before the start of the regular season?
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani pitches the possibility, naming Carolina as a potential landing spot for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart, who is currently embroiled in a wild contract dispute with the Bengals.
Milani has proposed a trade in which the Panthers would send Wonnum, a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder to Cincinnati in exchange for Stewart, who was selected by the Bengals with the 17th overall pick of the draft back in April.
Of course, whether or not Cincinnati actually moves Stewart remains to be seen. It seems highly unlikely that the Bengals will ultimately trade the Texas A&M product, who is incredibly raw but is viewed as a high-ceiling prospect.
If Cincinnati does decide to field offers for Stewart, however, the Panthers — who were floated as a possible landing spot for the youngster before the draft — may very well toss their hats into the ring.
