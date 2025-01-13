Panthers urged to coax generational talent away from retirement
The Carolina Panthers absolutely need to address their pass rush this offseason, as they totaled just 32 sacks during the 2024 NFL campaign.
The fact that the Panthers struggled getting to the quarterback this year shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the overall lack of pass rushers on their roster, so they are expected to fill that hole either via free agency, trade or the NFL Draft.
Carolina has many avenues to pursue, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels that the Panthers should try and coax Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack out of potential retirement.
"Last year, the unit ranked at or near the bottom in just about every defensive metric possible," Latham wrote of the Panthers' defense. "Carolina never found proper replacements for edge rusher Brian Burns and linebacker Frankie Luvu, so now it’s time for the team to fix this side of the ball. Even though he is on the older side, Khalil Mack is still a great player who could fill Carolina’s biggest need. If [Bryce] Young continues his positive development, Mack’s presence could be enough to win a weak NFC South in 2025."
Here's the thing: Mack is mulling over calling it quits. Would Carolina—which went 5-12 and has missed the playoffs each of the last seven seasons—actually be able to convince him otherwise?
Not only that, but would an aging Mack—who appears to be declining, by the way—actually represent the best way for the Panthers to utilize their rather limited financial resources in free agency?
Carolina would probably be better off targeting a younger pass rusher like Azeez Ojulari, who would be able to grow with the rest of the young talent on the team.
The Panthers should be making decisions to better their future; not searching for one-year solutions.
