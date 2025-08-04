Carolina Panthers have new veteran to target for concerning kicker competition
Things aren't going great for the Carolina Panthers' kicker competition.
The competition features rookie Ryan Fitzgerald and veteran Matthew Wright, which is concerning in and of itself.
Fitzgerald had a fantastic college career at Florida State, but he has struggled of late and remains unproven in the NFL. Wright does have experience but has proven less than reliable during what can best be described as a very shaky career.
If the Panthers want to add more competition to the room or just replace one of the current competitors, there's a new option out there for them to explore.
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers cut veteran kicker Greg Joseph after he lost a competition with fellow kicker Jake Moody. Joseph will go to waivers first but can sign with any team after he passes through.
Joseph has made 82.3% of his field goals over the course of his career.
Joseph's best season came in 2021, when he made 86.8% of his field goal tries and 90% of his extra points. In 2024, he kicked for three different teams, the New York Giants, Jets and Washington Commanders. Joseph made 80% of his 20 field goal attempts while knocking through all 11 of his extra points.
While Joseph's career field goal success rate is five points lower than Wright's, he still amounts to a solid form of competition for Carolina's position battle, which could clearly use another leg.
Joseph will go through the waiver process on Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see if the Panthers make a bid.
