Carolina Panthers may have kicker issues heading into the preseason

The Carolina Panthers could be dealing with a major issue at one vital position heading into the 2025 season.

Tyler Reed

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald kicks during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald kicks during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers may have finished just 5-12 this past season, but that was an upgrade considering the team's abysmal 2023 season.

Second-year head coach Dave Canales will be looking to build off the somewhat successful 2024 season, but will need to see some upgrades at certain positions.

A position that is often overlooked but is just as important as any other spot on the roster is the kicking position.

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and long snapper JJ Jansen warm up during training camp.
Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and long snapper JJ Jansen warm up during training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Currently, the Panthers have two kickers on the roster in veteran Matthew Wright and rookie Ryan Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was nearly perfect during his five seasons with the Florida State Seminoles. However, the rookie kicker has struggled during the Panthers' training camp.

On Saturday, Fitzgerald struggled during practice, only making one of three field goals, with the two misses coming from 40 or longer.

Having a trustworthy kicker is important for any team. But it's even more important for a team that is hoping to be on the rise this upcoming season.

It happens every season, to every team. Games are decided by one kick. However, if the Panthers don't have someone they can trust in those situations, it could end up putting more pressure on quarterback Bryce Young and the offense. If that's the case, this could spell disaster for the chances of the team having a strong performance in 2025.

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald walks up to training camp.
Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald walks up to training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

