Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals spread & over/under predictions
The Carolina Panthers return home this Sunday with a good vibe surrounding the organization for the first time in quite a while. They'll be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, who are one of the league's biggest disappointments through the first three weeks sitting at 0-3 on the year.
It's time to make our picks for the game. These odds were found on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Bengals -4.5
4-star play on the Panthers (+4.5): Call me crazy, but I think the Panthers win this game. The confidence inside Bank of America Stadium has completely changed and now that they have a win under their belt, the Panthers feel like they can still accomplish everything they want to. Meanwhile, Cincinnati comes into this game frustrated and on a short week, having played the Monday nighter against the Washington Commanders. The Bengals' defense has been atrocious the past two weeks and you know Andy Dalton has to be excited about having another opportunity to carve up his former team. I'm taking the points and calling the upset.
Over/Under: 47.5
2-star play on the over: This feels like a game where the offenses will start slow, but pick up the pace in the second half in what should be a back-and-forth affair. Cincinnati has allowed 64 points in their last two games, but the offense has done their part scoring 58. I'm not totally sold on Carolina's defensive issues being solved and with the offense finding some answers, there should be a bunch of points scored in Charlotte on Sunday.
