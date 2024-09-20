Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders spread & over/under predictions
The Carolina Panthers are headed out west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, looking to pick up their first win of the season. Earlier this week, head coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young, turning to the veteran Andy Dalton.
So, what will happen in this week's clash with Vegas? I've got some thoughts. Below, you'll find my predictions for the game - odds were found on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Raiders -6.5
2-star play on the Panthers (+6.5): The first two weeks, I went against the Panthers but I'm switching it up here in Week 3. Most see this as another blowout loss for Carolina and while I don't think they win the game, I do believe they finally get something going on offense with Andy Dalton at quarterback to keep this one close. For whatever reason, Dalton has been superb against the Raiders in his career holding a perfect 4-0 record. As long as the Panthers' defense doesn't give up explosive play after explosive play, I feel good about the Panthers plus the points. Man, that felt weird to type.
Over/Under: 39.5
1-star play on the under: Carolina's defense made some strides last week believe it or not. They were far from perfect or even good for that matter, but they improved. With Ejiro Evero leading the charge, they'll always have a chance to get it fixed and get back on track. I'm not sure that will happen this week, but you can expect another small step in the right direction. On the flip side, even with a more effective offense with Dalton, the Panthers' offense is still going to Panthers' offense, if you know what I mean. A slight lean to the under.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL pundit convinced David Tepper made team sit Bryce Young
Steve Smith on why benching Bryce Young was the right move
Michael Vick, Baker Mayfield have fellow #1 NFL draft pick’s back
ESPN reports Bryce Young shocked, pissed about getting benched