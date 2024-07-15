Carolina's Six Biggest Concerns Entering Training Camp
We are a little over a week away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off training camp in Charlotte and as you could imagine, there are a ton of concerns about the current makeup of the roster despite all of the expected improvements.
Here are my top six concerns for the Panthers entering camp.
1. Bryce Young's Development
Sure, several other parts of the operation matter but nothing comes close to the importance of Bryce Young's development. It will be the story of training camp and really, the entirety of the 2024 season. Can Dave Canales get the most out of him like he did with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield? If Young struggles again, sound the alarm.
2. Wide Receiver Depth
Diontae Johnson is a nice proven commodity to pair with Adam Thielen, and there's a lot to like with the potential of rookie Xavier Legette. But beyond those three, there's more questions than answers. Former second rounders Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo have to show something in the preseason or Carolina may be looking to add to the position through waivers.
3. Tight End Production
For years, Carolina has been searched for an answer at tight end. Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Hayden Hurst, and several others have either yet come through or failed during their short stint with the organization. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders may already be the best receiving threat on the roster at the position, but he has to develop the rest of his game before becoming an every down player. Perhaps Tremble finally has a breakthrough? We'll see.
4. Ikem Ekwonu
It's been a bumpy ride for Ikem Ekwonu through his first two years in the league. He's had stretches where he looked like a franchise left tackle, but they've been few and far between. The Panthers have to do a much better job of protecting Bryce Young and if Ekwonu's struggles continue in year three, Carolina may have to consider other options, depending on how severe those struggles are.
5. Defensive Line Depth
Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson - that's a stout defensive front. But the second and third group is weak, in my opinion. I'm not a huge believer in LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, and TJ Smith. Plus, I'm not sure Jaden Crumedy will have a big impact early in his career either. Evero may have to play his top three more snaps than he would like.
6. Cornerback
Dane Jackson was brought in via free agency to takeover Donte Jackson's spot in the starting lineup. That doesn't have many Panthers fans feeling comfortable about the corner spot, especially when you take Jaycee Horn's injury history into consideration. Maybe Jackson steps up and proves everyone wrong, but even then Carolina still has a tight corner rotation.
