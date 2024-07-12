Three Position Battles to Eye at Panthers Training Camp
The Carolina Panthers will kick off their 2024 NFL Training Camp period on July 19th for rookies and on the 23rd for veteran players.
During the Panthers' training camp, it will be interesting to watch these three key position battles.
Running Back
Depth Chart: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Rashaad Penny, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jaden Shirden
Last season Chuba Hubbard was the lead back for Carolina, rushing for 902 yards and five touchdowns, and making 39 receptions for 233 yards, all career highs. Followed by veteran Miles Sanders who totaled just 432 yards in his first season as a Panther after rushing for a career-high, 1,269 yards in 2022 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
While Hubbard, the fourth-year back, is the potential favorite to be the starter, the Panthers' backfield got a whole lot more crowded for 2024.
During the 2024 offseason, the Panthers signed veteran back Rashad Penny and drafted Texas standout running back Jonathan Brooks with the 46th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Penny and Brooks could compete with Sanders to be the second-string running back behind Hubbard. Brooks might even challenge for the starting position, especially considering that the Panthers drafted him early in the second round after moving up. The Panthers not only drafted him high but moved up the board in the second round to select the All-Big 12 back.
Outside Linebacker
Depth Chart: K'Lavon Chaisson, Jadeveon Clowney, Amaré Barno, Michael Barrett, D.J. Wonnum, Cam Gill, D. J. Johnson, Eku Leota, Derrick McLendon
Brian Burns shipped off to the Big Apple means someone has some big shoes to fill.
Carolina traded the star defensive player, a two-time Pro Bowler, to the New York Giants for a second and fifth-round draft pick in the recent draft.
Following the trade of Burns, Carolina signed former Jacksonville Jaguar 2019 first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson, brought in veteran Jadeveon Clowney, and D.J. Wonnum, who comes from Minnesota. Altogether, the three signings combined, for 80.5 sacks.
After losing a key player, the Panthers are now making an effort to find a replacement. They hope one of these names can provide a spark up front in place of Burns.
Kicker
Depth Chart: Eddy Piñeiro, Harrison Mevis
Arugbaley is the most exciting position battle to watch at camp, aside from QB, of course.
Last season Eddy Piñeiro appeared in 14 games and finished the year 24/28 with a season long of 56 yards. Now heading into the final season of his contract the seventh year kicker will face competition against rookie Harrison Mevis.
Mevis was signed as an UDFA out of Missouri and was one of the top kickers in college football. He was an All-American and All-SEC selection during his collegiate career. The highlight of his career was a game-winning and SEC record-setting 61-yard field goal ve Kansas State.
Piñeiro was present for mandatory mini camp but had been absent for offseason workouts, which paved the way for Mevis to make a first impression in the spring showcasing his powerful leg and his accuracy.
