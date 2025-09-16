Chuba Hubbard, Dave Canales go to bat for struggling Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette may well be the least successful wide receiver in the NFL at this point. His Week 1 performance was dreadful, and then he made history in the worst way in the Carolina Panthers' Week 2 loss. All the good things came in the passing game when Legette was not involved.
But that hasn't changed how his coach and some of his teammates feel. Both Chuba Hubbard and Dave Canales stood up for the struggling Legette, with Canales promising that he won't limit Legette's snap counts.
Hubbard also said, "He's shown he's resilient in those moments and he's going to keep getting better. It's not just him. We've all got to get better.'' The running back has half as many receiving touchdowns on the season as Legette does receptions.
Canales expounded further on his faith in Legette. “I believe in Xavier. This is a guy that I truly believe because of the way he’s wired, the way that he works. The way that he continues to train. He had a great week of practice; he played better. He had some opportunities on the field where the ball didn’t go his way," the coach said.
The coach added, "I tried to get him a few early touches. They didn’t amount to much, but as the game kind of went on, a few of the other targets, they were close plays. He didn’t make them, but I think it’s a matter of just finding opportunities."
Those touches Canales mentioned were a jet sweep that gained zero yards and a screen play that went backwards for Legette's only catch of the day. Manufacturing touches for the wide receiver gained nothing.
Still, Canales' support is unwavering. “I believe in him. I believe that he’s approached this the right way and just continues to work. So I’m going to continue to encourage him and be in his corner and push him to keep striving for that, and keep working on his chemistry with Bryce [Young], because he’s got the talent," he added.
The coach said that Legette "can be hard on himself," but that he wants his second-year player to know that he has the support of his staff. They will push him to be better, but they also believe he can be better.
