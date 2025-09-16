Carolina Panthers predicted to replace Bryce Young with top-5 QB in 2026
The Carolina Panthers nearly overcame a 24-point deficit on Sunday, with Bryce Young overcoming two early miscues to lead a comeback that fell just short. It was a highly encouraging second half, especially when compared to the first.
But it still ended up with a loss, and Young still has five turnovers in the two games this season. That can't happen, and if any of this continues, one insider believes the team is going to be picking a QB next spring.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked them 31st in his NFL Power Rankings after the encouraging display, but he said they "came up short" like they often do. And Young was "right in the middle of it."
"Yes, Young threw for over 300 yards in the loss. But he also committed a pair of ugly turnovers early that put the Panthers in too big a hole to climb out of," he said. Young faced unblocked rushers on two plays in back-to-back series, the first resulting in a fumble and the second an interception after he was blasted while throwing.
"After his solid stretch run last year, it looked like the lightbulb might be coming on for the first overall pick in 2023. But for every good play he's made in 2025, there have seemingly been two bad ones—the kind that cost teams games," Davenport added.
"At this rate, Carolina will be using a top-five pick on a quarterback in 2026," he concluded. The Panthers are currently tracking for the ninth pick in the draft right now, which would put them in range for a QB.
Several of the top-10 worst teams in the NFL right now need a quarterback, but there are enough top-tier QB prospects to think that Carolina could easily snag someone in that range. But there's a fault in this approach.
Clearly, this team is not a quarterback away. The wide receivers outside of Tetairoa McMillan are awful. There's no reliable tight end on the roster. The defense is still bad and has glaring holes at linebacker and safety, and could still use help at cornerback and edge.
Throwing another rookie QB into the fire like that would be ill-advised, so it might be worth it to draft an upgrade at a crucial position (maybe Caleb Downs, Jordyn Tyson, Keldric Faulk, or Harold Perkins Jr.) and continue building up the roster before tossing a promising young QB into the flames since that did not work with Young.
