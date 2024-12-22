Chuba Hubbard redeems himself with overtime walk-off for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers got a win today thanks in no small part to Chuba Hubbard. The running back had one of the best games of his career in helping guide the Panthers to an upset victory. The win capped off the home slate of games for the Panthers and eliminated the Arizona Cardinals.
The win was good, and Hubbard's performance was excellent. But those things aren't the biggest part of all this. Hubbard's walk-off touchdown, which came on a drive in which he took the only two handoffs 49 yards for the game-ender, represents a major turnaround from a crushing moment earlier this year.
Chuba Hubbard redeems himself with OT winner
The Panthers went into overtime with the Cardinals. They had a 1-1 record in such games, and the loss was almost solely because Chuba Hubbard fumbled the ball. After a missed field goal and a one-handed Adam Thielen grab to get into game-winning field goal range, Hubbard had the ball ripped out, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went down to win it.
This time, after the defense forced a punt, Hubbard took the ball and was as sure-handed as ever. The back took the first play 28 yards to set up a potential 39-yard field goal. On the next play, Hubbard took 21 yards to seal the win, refusing to leave it for a kicker to potentially miss. Eddy Pineiro had already missed an extra point.
Hubbard has been reliable as anyone this year, but that fumble was a crushing, low moment for the back. He signed a massive extension in part because he's been supremely reliable. He fumbled the game away that time, but he refused to go down and leave anything to chance this time.
