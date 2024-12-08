Dave Canales speaks on Bryce Young's performance, takes accountability for poor process following loss to Eagles
It wasn't perfect, but Bryce Young continued his climb up the NFL quarterback hierarchy in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He led his Carolina Panthers offense down the field in a three-minute drive that started at his own three-yard line before succumbing to Philly's fearsome front seven on a fourth down with under a minute left in the contest.
Like most recent weeks, Young's statistical output, 19/34, 191 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, doesn't tell the full story of his day. The second-year signal caller went toe-to-toe with one of the NFC's powerhouse squads, and did everything in his power to put his team in position to steal a victory as two touchdown underdogs.
Following the game, head coach Dave Canales stepped up to the podium and discussed what he saw from his quarterback.
"Making plays, another day of being decisive. There was a nice throwaway in field goal range early on where the concept was covered and he made a quick decision to get us to where we can get a little bit closer on that one."
"And then just extending plays. There were some great effort plays by Bryce today just getting out of rushers or different things that were happening in the pocket. Just keeping his eyes downfield and finding throws. Again, just the operation and all of that stuff was great."
In his analysis of Young's play, Canales took a moment to self-scout. On multiple occasions his offense was scrambling as the play clock wound down. Canales took accountability for the struggles in getting calls to his quarterback.
"I can do a better job of getting him plays in a little bit sooner. I had to take a timeout. Those are things where I can just…if I’m between two plays just go with his order, we know he loves certain plays, just give it to him quicker and we can operate there."
