Dave Canales makes it clear: Bryce Young is the Carolina Panthers' quarterback of the future
Bryce Young just balled out in the Carolina Panthers' final game of the 2024 NFL season. His five touchdown afternoon made it clear for everyone who still doubted the future of Carolina's young quarterback: Bryce Young is here to stay.
Following the game, Panthers' head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Bryce Young is the team's quarterback moving forward.
Canales saying, "Bryce is our quarterback" hasn't always been a good thing for the Alabama product. The first-year head coach said those exact words following the Panthers' week two blow out loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Young unfurled an atrocious stat line of 18 completions on 26 attempts for 84 yards and an interception.
"Bryce is our quarterback" turned into "Andy Dalton gives this team the best chance to win" in less than 48 hours.
Bryce Young lost his job to Andy Dalton and only reclaimed it when the former Pro Bowl signal caller was involved in an automobile accident, forcing him to miss a road game in Denver with a sprained thumb. Since that day? Bryce Young hasn't looked back.
His magnum opus, today's dominant performance in Atlanta, has solidified his standing as Carolina's quarterback of the present and future. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are set to head into their first full offseason as the leading voices of the Carolina Panthers with their quarterback and offensive line, two key pieces to a contending football team, facing minimal questions.
Dave Canales was hired by David Tepper to change the culture on Mint Street and squeeze every ounce of potential left in Bryce Young like he did for Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith in his past stops.
Mission accomplished.
The fiesty end of 2024-25 will bring big-time expectations to the Panthers when autumn finally rolls back around, and that's a good thing. Carolina has a burgeoning head coach and quarterback combination that is set to bring the good feeling back to Charlotte that has been gone for so long.
