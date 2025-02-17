Dave Canales among best odds to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2025
After many years of searching, the Carolina Panthers seem to have found their head coach in Dave Canales. After Ron Rivera, who won two Coach of the Year awards, the Matt Rhule era failed, and the Frank Reich era was an unmitigated disaster that lasted just 11 games.
Enter Dave Canales, a coach who'd had one single season of experience calling plays. At times, it looked as if Canales might be a bust like Reich, but he turned things around in stunning fashion. Now, he has a chance to win Coach of the Year next year.
Panthers coach Dave Canales gets strong odds for Coach of the Year
Could Dave Canales become the second Coach of the Year for the Panthers? After Ron Rivera, it's certainly possible. The odds for 2025 suggest Canales has a shot at it. Per CBS Sports, he's +1600 to win the award. That's not overwhelmingly strong, but it is the sixth-best chance and ahead of guys like Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin, and Andy Reid.
Ahead of Canales are: the favorite Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, and Liam Coen. The logic for Canales is sound. Often, the Coach of the Year is the leader of a team that won a bunch of games, a la Kevin O'Connell and his 15-win Minnesota Vikings this year.
However, there's always COY love for those coaches who turn around a bad team and win in spite of roster challenges or in unexpected fashion. Think Dan Quinn from 2024, as he turned the Washington Commanders around and was a finalist for the award. Canales could do the same, although he doesn't have the benefit of being in his first year anymore.
