Dave Canales pinpoints game when he saw Bryce Young start his big break-through
Head coach Dave Canales had to make a very hard decision in his first year over the Carolina Panthers. After two weeks, it was clear that Bryce Young wasn't working out. Canales had to walk a very thin line to get his team to be competitive while not torpedoing his young QB's development. In hindsight, he did it about as perfectly as one could imagine.
Five weeks later, Young was back on the field. Even though he wasn't lighting it up against a top secondary, he looked different. Throughout the weeks, he continued to get better, and Canales recently detailed when exactly he felt like Young broke through.
Dave Canales says Bryce Young started figuring it out in Broncos game
Dave Canales watched Bryce Young pull himself back from the brink after the benching. By season's end, Young wasn't just good enough to have another year with one of the worst NFL teams, he was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the sport.
"I gotta just give all the credit to Bryce, handling the way he did with maturity, attacking it and positioning himself for that next opportunity, not knowing when that opportunity was going to come," Canales said. "Stepping back in and doing the work... finding the joy again."
The first-year coach specifically highlighted that first game back against the Denver Broncos as key. He said they didn't get the result they wanted in a 28-14 loss that wasn't as close as the score indicates, but added, "He threw some balls with confidence. He was having fun. Connecting with his teammates, working the sideline, all that. I could see this shift in him."
From there, Canales said Young continued to take steps, mostly forward. He did experience one setback against the Dallas Cowboys with four turnovers, but he ended the season playing extremely well. It all began during a seemingly meaningless loss to the Broncos.
