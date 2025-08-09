Dave Canales sends a clear message after Xavier Legette's ejection in preseason game
After spending so much time going up against the same guys every day in practice, players are always excited to see a new face line up across from them and jaw back and forth with someone who doesn't wear the same colored jersey and helmet.
Joint practices usually bring out some skirmishes and some pushing and shoving, and while a little of that did take place the previous two days between the Panthers and Browns, the main event happened in Friday night's preseason game between Cleveland defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins and Carolina second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette.
This happened just a little past the midway point of the first quarter, making Legette's already scheduled short night even shorter. Head coach Dave Canales was none too pleased with the altercation, saying it's something they can't afford to have happen.
“We ask our receivers to finish the play with hands on. He was. He had his hands on the guy the whole time through the echo of the whistle. The guy swung and chopped his arms down, and Xavier kind of held onto his jersey, then they started exchanging punches. You can’t do that," Canales said in his postgame press conference. "Neither side. Both guys got ejected, rightfully so. We can’t have that as a part of our game. It’s a physical game. Can’t handle that. Tempers are going to get hot, but as soon as you throw a punch, all of a sudden, we’re at a disadvantage. We want to see better from X, for sure.”
Legette isn't fighting (no pun intended) for a roster spot, but he is fighting for a role in this offense. Just a year ago, there was some belief that he could eventually develop into the team's No. 1 target. Now, the attention has been shifted to Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected eighth overall this past spring.
Legette didn't stay in the game long enough to have the ball thrown his way once. Yes, his spot on the roster is guaranteed, but these preseason games are crucial for him. He needs to be on the field catching passes and developing that relationship with Bryce Young.
Next week it's back to business. It has to be.
