Bryce Young's epic comeback attempt not enough to cool hot seat
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young wasn't quite able to lead a historic comeback on Sunday. What began as a 24-point deficit ended as a five-point loss, and it also wasn't able to cool the seat on which he sits, apparently. There's growing frustration with Young despite that brilliant second half.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton gave the idea that Young is inconsistent and could be replaced soon an eight on the panic meter, meaning the Panthers might really be looking into other options to move forward.
To his credit, Moton did acknowledge that this is a routine issue with the Panthers, seemingly no matter the quarterback or coach. "Here we go again with the Carolina Panthers. Since 2022, they've opened seasons 0-2 under three different head coaches," he said.
While Moton wants to see patience with the coaching staff, he also believes "Bryce Young may be running out of time in Carolina." The Panthers are now 1-14 on the road with Young under center in his three seasons.
"Though he showed some positive signs in the second half of the team's Week 2 outing, the third-year pro is completing 58.9 percent of his passes," Moton said, although that's a mark from two weeks (one of which had a near-50% completion rating), which is a tiny sample size.
Nevertheless, Moton continued, "With that low accuracy rate, Young will eventually lose his job. His solid half of decent play against the Arizona Cardinals while trailing three scores isn't going to cool the temperature on his hot seat. He needs a complete game to answer his critics and get the Panthers on track to winning games."
Of course, unless a quarterback plays perfectly or wins games, which some fans still inexplicably believe are virtually intertwined facets of the sport, the seat is always a little warm. There's no leeway with fans and critics, although it's not as if Young deserves a lengthy runway in particular.
The Panthers have exercised some patience with Young. It's probably still needed, which isn't what some fans want to hear, but those who'd like to see Carolina go a different direction can at least take solace in the fact that the pressure really is on.
