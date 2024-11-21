All Panthers

Dave Canales talks about the challenge of facing the Chiefs’ defense

Dave Canales will try to gameplan for the vaunted Chiefs' defense this week.

Zach Roberts

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the sidelines in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers offense have one of their biggest tests this weekend. The 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs are in town. They are giving up the fewest yards of any team the Panthers have played except the Denver Broncos. Only the Broncos and Chicago Bears have been stingier in points among Panthers opponents this year.

Steve Spagnuolo is one of the sport's great defensive coordinators, which sets up an interesting but challenging cat-and-mouse between Canales and the Chiefs. It's not an enviable matchup for the Panthers, but Canales is ready for the challenge.

He said, "They have depth up front and a really solid group of linebackers behind them. I just think that making sure we cover the first level in the run game and pass game, it always starts there. Just the variety of things that Spags can throw at a team, we just have to be prepared with those answers."

Canales also noted that because this is a defense that can do a lot of different things well, it boils down to the Panthers' offense doing what it knows well. Instead of trying to attack certain things, the head coach wants his offense to do their "best stuff" as fast as they can to try and keep the defense on its toes.

