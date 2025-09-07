Dave Canales opens up on testy exchange with Bryce Young in disastrous loss
The Carolina Panthers reached a really low point on Sunday when they failed to capitalize on a third-and-one at the five-yard line. A curious draw play was blown up, and then Dave Canales called an empty set for Bryce Young, who couldn't find an open receiver and was visibly frustrated after the play.
He threw his helmet down in frustration after his coach seemingly attempted to talk with him. Naturally, that came up in Canales' postgame presser, and he said the frustration was not directed at him.
"That's just something we'll work through, he and I'll talk about," Canales said. "His frustration wasn't directed at me in that. We were just talking about, 'We gotta keep playing ball.'"
Canales called it a "frustrating day" for Young and the offense. He also said there's a lot of players on the team who'd agree, and he does not seem to believe there's anything negative boiling between coach and QB.
Young was probably not terribly happy with what amounted to two bad play calls in a row, but he was also probably frustrated that he didn't see Ja'Tavion Sanders coming across behind the rushers as he was forced to throw the ball out of the end zone. One or both might explain Young's rare outburst.
