David Tepper comments on the culture that Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are building
For the time being, it looks like the Carolina Panthers owner understands what it takes to build a good team in the NFL. First and foremost, it takes time, which he is reportedly giving to new GM Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales.
The owner has notoriously fired numerous coaches and meddled in the football affairs of his team since buying them in 2018, but he seems to have finally found a leading pair he can get behind and most importantly get hands-off.
David Tepper likes what Dan Morgan, Dave Canales are building
David Tepper first noted that the pairing of Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and assistant GM Brandt Tillis is an "excellent management team."The owner added, "We’re just getting started, so we're just building momentum through this year and … it's just building and building and building, and I think you know we'll build in the next few years.”
Morgan was the assistant GM to Scott Fitterer, the GM who was infamous for trading a bevy of picks and DJ Moore to move up and select Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft. Morgan replaced Fitterer and Canales replaced Frank Reich, whose tenure lasted just 11 games.
There was concern that, especially during a 1-7 start, Tepper might get restless again and fire someone. However, he seems intent on letting Canales and Morgan build the team, and it looks like he can see the foundation that's being laid by those two and more. Time will tell if it works, but Tepper seems to be fine with allowing that time to pass.
