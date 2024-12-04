Early 2025 Pro Bowl voting an insult to Panthers' breakout star
The Carolina Panthers have been given virtually no attention in Pro Bowl voting. The early numbers are in, and there's just one player on the entire roster who is even in the top 10 of his position. Despite having a few good players enjoying quality seasons, the voting is not there. It's an insult to one player in particular: Chuba Hubbard.
Chuba Hubbard on track to be major Pro Bowl snub
Right now, only Raheem Blackshear (returner) is in the top 10 of Pro Bowl voting. Chuba Hubbard, who has been one of the best running backs in football, isn't in the top 10 at his position. This is despite having the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL and averaging 4.9 yards per carry as the workhorse with seven touchdowns.
Some other players should be in the top 10, namely Jaycee Horn and Robert Hunt, but Hubbard is arguably the biggest snub. He did fumble last week to essentially lose the game, but he's having a phenomenal year and it's actually impressive that he's seeing so little attention.
There are plenty of great running backs in the NFL this year, like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley who are having career years. But there just aren't 10 or more running backs having better seasons than Hubbard, who is clearly suffering from his team being both bad and irrelevant.
