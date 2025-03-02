Panthers should be targeting this 2-time Pro Bowler to revamp secondary
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need to completely revamp their defense after a nightmarish season in which they allowed more points than any team in the history of the NFL.
Last offseason, Carolina's offensive line had a makeover on the interior with the free agent signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The two quickly erased many of the Panthers' problems up front from the 2023 season, where they allowed the second-most sacks in the league.
Perhaps this spring, GM Dan Morgan will take another big swing (or two) but on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers have had trade conversations regarding cornerback Jaire Alexander and are "open to moving him for the right price."
Morgan doesn't appear to be willing to ship off draft capital, but it might be worth considering for the Charlotte native who is one, under contract through the end of the 2026 season, and two, would give Carolina one of the top cornerback tandems in the league with him and Jaycee Horn.
The Panthers aren't in a "win-now" mode, but they could certainly accelerate the process by adding proven commodities on defense.
Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and when healthy, is one of the best cornerbacks the game has to offer. It would, however, be a big roll of the dice for Morgan to have two starting corners who have a history with injuries.
