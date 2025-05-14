ESPN somehow has Panthers even lower in post-NFL draft power rankings
On paper, the Carolina Panthers have the look of a team that could sneak up on some people and perhaps push for the NFC South title in 2025. They still have a lot of deficiencies to overcome, but if Bryce Young makes a giant leap, anything is possible.
That's not how everyone sees it, however.
According to ESPN's NFL Nation post-draft power rankings, the Panthers are 27th out of 32 teams. As a matter of fact, they actually fell two spots from where they were heading into the draft, believe it or not.
"Fixing the NFL's worst rushing and scoring defense was a priority. The Panthers upgraded in free agency by signing DT Bobby Brown III, DT Tershawn Wharton, and LB Pat Jones II. In the draft, they took Nic Scourton in the second round and Princely Umanmielen in the third. Both players could be building blocks and give general manager Dan Morgan the luxury to move on from 32-year-old Jadeveon Clowney, who had 5.5 sacks in 2024."
As David Newton mentioned, Carolina focused heavily on improving its defense in free agency and then added a pair of intriguing pass rushers on day two. Sure, they may have passed on a defensive stud or two in round one, but they did so knowing that there would be plenty of edge rushers on day two, whereas the same couldn't be said about game-changing receivers.
How the Colts, Jaguars, Patriots, and Raiders rank above Carolina is beyond me.
