ESPN gives Panthers disappointing ranking following first free agent moves

The Panthers' big signings haven't paid off in ESPN's eyes.

Zach Roberts

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 last season, and they finished as one of the nine worst teams in football as a result. They were not good, and they have had their work cut out for them this offseason. After the first (and in the Panthers' case, the only main one) wave of free agency, they haven't moved up much in the power rankings.

It's hard to predict how well a team will do after free agency. Even the best signings can backfire, and even the best teams can backslide. The Panthers likely won't move up much in the rankings no matter what they do, and they came in ranked 25th among NFL teams after the first wave.

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

They're ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants. ESPN insider David Newton said Rico Dowdle was a great under-the-radar signing.

"Adding Dowdle on a one-year, $2.75 million deal is solid insurance to back up Chuba Hubbard, as 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to miss most of next season with an ACL injury," he said. "Dowdle was also a much cheaper option than Miles Sanders, who was released when he wouldn't renegotiate his contract. The release saved the Panthers $5.23 million in cap space."

That's hardly the only big move the Panthers made, but by and large, ESPN isn't yet convinced that the Panthers have done enough to climb out of the NFC's basement. There are still free agents and draft selections that can be made to change their minds, though.

