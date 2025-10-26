ESPN prediction would be big help to Andy Dalton for Bills vs. Panthers matchup
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is making his first start of the season for an injured Bryce Young against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
Dalton is being thrown to the wolves with a tough matchup, but ESPN analyst Seth Walder thinks he will be able to get some reprieve from wide receiver Jalen Coker, who has been injured for most of the season.
"Panthers WR Jalen Coker will record at least four receptions. He had zero in his season-debut last week, but I have a suspicion that Coker will eventually take a pretty decent share of the receiving work in the Panthers' offense after recording 1.9 yards per route run last season," Walder wrote.
Coker could break out for Panthers vs. Bills
The Panthers really like what Coker can bring to the table. The team traded veteran Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings partially because of how high they were on Coker in the preseason.
Coker's quad injury sidelined him for the first six games of the season and he went without a catch in Week 7. A breakout game couldn't come at a better time with the Panthers needing players to step up in Young's absence.
The Panthers will still rely heavily on rookie breakout star Tetairoa McMillan and second-year pro Xavier Legette, but adding Coker into the mix could put things on another level. The team could also benefit from attacking the front seven and sticking with it if they find success on the ground.
"The key to this game could be Buffalo's porous run defense, which ranks 31st in the NFL, giving up 156.3 ground yards per game. RBs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle can take the pressure off QB Andy Dalton with a rushing offense that ranks third in yards per game (140.1)," ESPN insider David Newton wrote.
The Panthers offense will be tested a lot against the Bills, but if they pass and come out of the game with a win, it could go a long way towards trying to make the playoffs.
