ESPN prediction would be big help to Andy Dalton for Bills vs. Panthers matchup

Andy Dalton needs all the help he can get as the Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton warms up during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton warms up during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is making his first start of the season for an injured Bryce Young against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Dalton is being thrown to the wolves with a tough matchup, but ESPN analyst Seth Walder thinks he will be able to get some reprieve from wide receiver Jalen Coker, who has been injured for most of the season.

"Panthers WR Jalen Coker will record at least four receptions. He had zero in his season-debut last week, but I have a suspicion that Coker will eventually take a pretty decent share of the receiving work in the Panthers' offense after recording 1.9 yards per route run last season," Walder wrote.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker walks out for training camp
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker walks out for training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Coker could break out for Panthers vs. Bills

The Panthers really like what Coker can bring to the table. The team traded veteran Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings partially because of how high they were on Coker in the preseason.

Coker's quad injury sidelined him for the first six games of the season and he went without a catch in Week 7. A breakout game couldn't come at a better time with the Panthers needing players to step up in Young's absence.

The Panthers will still rely heavily on rookie breakout star Tetairoa McMillan and second-year pro Xavier Legette, but adding Coker into the mix could put things on another level. The team could also benefit from attacking the front seven and sticking with it if they find success on the ground.

"The key to this game could be Buffalo's porous run defense, which ranks 31st in the NFL, giving up 156.3 ground yards per game. RBs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle can take the pressure off QB Andy Dalton with a rushing offense that ranks third in yards per game (140.1)," ESPN insider David Newton wrote.

The Panthers offense will be tested a lot against the Bills, but if they pass and come out of the game with a win, it could go a long way towards trying to make the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

