ESPN predicts undrafted WR will lead Panthers in receiving yards, but not the one you think
The Carolina Panthers are probably going to have two former UDFAs in their top four wide receivers. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker both went undrafted, and they're all but assured of spots near the top of the WR depth chart. They'll undoubtedly be joined by two first-round picks in Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan.
Over the last two seasons, despite Thielen missing seven games in 2024, he has led the team in receiving yards. This year, one ESPN insider is predicting a former UDFA to lead Carolina in that category, but Coker, not Thielen.
ESPN analyst predicts Jalen Coker to have a breakout
Jalen Coker was a diamond in the rough for the Panthers last year, eventually making it onto the regular season roster and never letting go of his spot. He's not guaranteed to make it this year with a deep WR room, but he's got a great case. His preseason performance in Week 1 will only solidify that.
ESPN's Seth Walder has a bold prediction, though. "Wide receiver Jalen Coker will lead the team in receiving yards," he said, which he also admitted is probably not great for McMillan's status as the team's WR1 and the player they drafted so highly.
Walder went on, "Coker showed some real signs of life in his rookie campaign despite going undrafted. His 1.9 yards per route in 2024 shows his play has a chance to be a real asset if he continues to ascend."
Coker sometimes looked like the best wide receiver the Panthers had last year, serving as a reliable player with a pretty big catch radius who could also stretch the field a bit. It was a major surprise to see such quality come from a UDFA, but Coker really ascended.
In just one preseason game, Coker proved he wasn't a flash in the pan. However, his leading the team is a very bold prediction. McMillan and Bryce Young have incredible chemistry so far, and McMillan figures to see a lion's share of the targets.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from preseason opener against Browns
Xavier Legette apologizes for wild preseason fight and ejection
Stock up, stock down after the Panthers’ first preseason game
Carolina Panthers’ punt return game already in midseason form