ex-Panthers edge Brian Burns starting to live up to mega-contract with the Giants
The Carolina Panthers couldn't come to an agreeable long-term contract agreement with Brian Burns last offseason, so they tagged and traded him to the New York Giants. He was immediately signed to a massive five-year, $141 million deal.
Neither the Panthers nor the New York Giants have been very good this year and are in contention for the first overall pick. Despite that, Burns has upped his production of late and is starting to replay that epic value, and not just in on-field performance.
How Brian Burns is repaying the Giants after Panthers trade
Paul Schwartz of the New York Post detailed how Burns is doing in his first season. "Even though the beginning of the season was rocky, Burns has contributed with key sacks in crucial games," Schwartz noted, "notably against teams like the Bengals, where he was the highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus in a loss."
Schwartz also noted that he's been able to provide a suitable running mate for Kayvon Thibodeaux, which was the idea when they made the trade. The overall pass rush has been better because Burns is there even if he's not dominating sack numbers.
He also noted that Burns has been exceptional with the New York media and has become a leader in the locker room. The Giants aren't an aging team, but Burns has been able to lead as a veteran. He's also acknowledged his slow start, providing accountability to the media and his teammates.
All of it still leads to a hefty investment by the Giants, one the Panthers weren't willing to give him. That's what matters. Whether or not he's a good locker room guy or if he helps his teammates at times doesn't matter as much as the on-field production.
"Given his five-year, $141 million deal, there was immense pressure on Burns to perform," Schwartz said. "While not yet at the level of justifying every dollar of his contract in terms of sack numbers, his overall impact on games, both through direct contributions and by elevating the performance of those around him, indicates the Giants made a wise investment."
