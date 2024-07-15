Ex-Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Lands New Job in NFL
Former Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has been hired as a personnel executive for the Washington Commanders, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.
Fitterer was hired by David Tepper back in January of 2021, but the inability to land on the right quarterback early on and the right head coach last year proved to be the biggest reasons for his firing. During his tenure, the Panthers compiled a record of 14-37 in just three years.
Fitterer missed on a bunch of draft picks and extended Robbie Anderson after just one year with the organization which ended up backfiring on them. He traded away Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore in consecutive offseasons which brought back questionable returns, but his biggest miss was not executing the trade with the L.A. Rams which would have sent Brian Burns out for a pair of first-round picks.
Ironically, he'll join forces with the person he replaced in Carolina in Marty Hurney.
