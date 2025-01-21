Former Panthers WR has been massive bust for Cowboys
During the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, and at the time, it appeared to be a great pick.
Mingo had outstanding physical tools and was coming off of an impressive senior campaign at Ole Miss. Yes, there were some questions, but he seemed to have massive potential.
Well, the 23-year-old went to log just 43 catches for 418 yards without scoring a touchdown during his rookie campaign in what was a very disappointing year.
Then, midway through 2024, the Panthers decided to send Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys before the trade deadline, receiving a fourth-round draft pick in return (Carolina also sent a seventh-rounder the Cowboys' way).
This has turned out to be an outstanding deal for the Panthers thus far, as Mingo totaled a mere five catches for 46 yards in eight games with Dallas this year. He made good on just 31.3 percent of his targets, and between Carolina and the Cowboys overall in 2024, he amassed 12 grabs for 121 yards.
To be fair, Mingo is still very young and has time to develop, but it isn't looking too good for the Brandon, Ms. native, who owns a career catch rate of 47.2 percent.
The Panthers need all the draft capital they can find, so nabbing a fourth-rounder for a bust of a draft pick is not too shabby.
Yes, one can argue that Carolina traded a former second-round pick for a mid-round selection, but it doesn't work that way. By the time the Panthers traded Mingo, he was basically a sunk cost, and the fact that Carolina was able to recover anything in return is a major positive.
Of course, general manager Dan Morgan still needs to make the best of this draft pick in April, but at least he has another selection at his disposal thanks to the Panthers kind of, sort of fleecing America's team.
