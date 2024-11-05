All Panthers

Panthers send Jonathan Mingo to NFC East after a season and a half

The Carolina Panthers traded a second wide receiver before the Trade Deadline.

Zach Roberts

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a diving catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a diving catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jonathan Mingo was drafted in the second round in 2023 by the Carolina Panthers. He was supposed to be a primary weapon for Bryce Young, but that never materialized. He failed to make any impact in his rookie season, and he was replaced on the depth chart in 2024.

Despite some injuries to wide receivers, Mingo, who was supplanted by both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, was unable to get much going in 2024, either. Now, he's headed to an NFC East titan at the deadline.

Cowboys snag Jonathan Mingo in trade with Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys have needed offensive help all season. Despite boasting Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have been pedestrian and are under .500. It's no surprise to see them go after a wide receiver in the deadline.

This is a low-risk, high-reward move. Mingo, though he failed with the Panthers, was a top prospect and a second-round pick. There may be a talented player in there. For the Panthers, the fact that they were able to get a fourth-round pick, which is far more than they got for Diontae Johnson, for a player who was virtually non-productive is a huge win. Look for GM Dan Morgan to pull a few more moves later today.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Dave Canales comments on Dennis Allen firing after loss to Panthers

NFL trade deadline: Latest reports, rumors about Carolina Panthers

What Adam Thielen said about rumors going into NFL trade deadline

Panthers insider reports team wants to extend two key contributors

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

Home/News