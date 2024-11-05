Panthers send Jonathan Mingo to NFC East after a season and a half
Jonathan Mingo was drafted in the second round in 2023 by the Carolina Panthers. He was supposed to be a primary weapon for Bryce Young, but that never materialized. He failed to make any impact in his rookie season, and he was replaced on the depth chart in 2024.
Despite some injuries to wide receivers, Mingo, who was supplanted by both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, was unable to get much going in 2024, either. Now, he's headed to an NFC East titan at the deadline.
Cowboys snag Jonathan Mingo in trade with Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys have needed offensive help all season. Despite boasting Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have been pedestrian and are under .500. It's no surprise to see them go after a wide receiver in the deadline.
This is a low-risk, high-reward move. Mingo, though he failed with the Panthers, was a top prospect and a second-round pick. There may be a talented player in there. For the Panthers, the fact that they were able to get a fourth-round pick, which is far more than they got for Diontae Johnson, for a player who was virtually non-productive is a huge win. Look for GM Dan Morgan to pull a few more moves later today.
