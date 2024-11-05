Grading Panthers trade of Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys
Jonathan Mingo was the second and apparently final move of the trade deadline for the Carolina Panthers. They moved two wide receivers this year, providing GM Dan Morgan with a few more picks to play with in the draft.
Moving Mingo is admittedly signaling defeat. He was a second-round pick just a year ago, but things just have not gone well in Carolina. The Panthers watched him fall further down the depth chart despite injuries ahead of him and decided to move on just a season and a half in.
Jonathan Mingo trade grade
The Panthers paired a 2025 seventh-round pick, reportedly one they got from Kansas City, with Jonathan Mingo. In return, they got a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys. It's not a blockbuster by any stretch, but it's a good move.
The Panthers really just needed to move on, and Mingo's value will likely only go down from here. Moving him gets them the best they could've hoped for and gives him a fresh start. It also gives the other young wideouts, namely Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, more targets.
The Panthers were never going to get much back and the capital invested in him is still far higher than the return. But, this was a great move by Dan Morgan to move on from a mistake and get maximum value. The Cowboys probably overpaid. Grade: B+
