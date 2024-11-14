How Panthers QB Bryce Young had another breakthrough against the Giants
Bryce Young has struggled in a few different aspects of the NFL game so far in his career. The transition from college to the NFL proved to be a big one for him, and he was eventually benched. One of the biggest issues he had was completing passes against zone coverage for the Carolina Panthers.
Entering Week 10 against the New York Giants, Young had never thrown a touchdown against zone. In fact, he'd had nine interceptions against zone on 444 passing attempts. Whatever he did in preparation or has done over the last few weeks since starting again worked. He finally suceeded against this coverage.
Bryce Young finally exorcised zone coverage demons
For whatever reason, Bryce Young had trouble with the zone. His struggles were well documented, but they all went away against the Giants in Munich. Young looked like a totally different passer: 10/12 for 85 yards and a touchdown against the zone.
The touchdown came on an improvisation play by Young. He climbed the pocket and faked out a rusher before moving to his right and lofting a pass over the middle to Ja'Tavion Sanders. He had found the opening in the back of the zone and made the catch for his first career touchdown.
It's the sort of play, in many ways, that Young just wasn't making before. If he can continue to play like that and continue to play well against the zone, he could be on his way to becoming that franchise QB the Panthers thought he was.
