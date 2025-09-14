Xavier Legette's dismal performance shows why Panthers still needed Adam Thielen
There have been a whole lot of disappointing individual performances for the Carolina Panthers through two games. Most of all, they're being let down by head coach Dave Canales, who seems to have forgotten whatever progress he made during his rookie season and regressed into the hopeless newbie he was in Weeks 1-2 last year.
Second-place in the most-disappinting Panthers awards probably has to go to the team's 2024 first-round draft pick, wide receiver Xavier Legette. While he has all the physical tools he needs to be a Pro Bolelet at this level, Legette just can't seem to do anything right this year.
In Week 1 Legette only managed to catch three of seven targets, totaling 10 yards. It wasmuch worse today in Arizona, where Legette was targeted eight times but somehow ended up with -2 yards.
If the Panthers had known that Legette was going to be completely useless, they probably wouldn't have traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings before the season started. While it was nice to get a fourth-rounder for a guy who's likely to be retired in a year, this passing offense is seriously lacking in reliable weapons for Bryce Young.
The wide receiver corps was supposed to be too crowded going into this season - but that was before they traded Thielen, Jalen Coker suffered another soft-tissue injury and Legette dropped off to the point that he's getting significantly outplayed by a guy who wasn't even in the league last season.
Hunter Renfrow's comeback is a nice story, but it's one that shouldn't have to be told. Thielen as WR1 on this team would help lighten the incredible load that Tetairoa McMillan is having to carry, especially given the lack of a run game.
Legette is well on his way to bust territory- and if he doesn't turn it around immediately then Canales needs to put him on the bench.
