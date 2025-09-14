What Bryce Young said about Budda Baker going into Panthers-Cardinals matchup
It was tough to get much of a read on the Carolina Panthers and what they're capable of this season in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On paper this team is more talented than they have been the last couple of years, but they were too busy tripping over their own feet in Week 1 to prove it.
Hopefully that dynamic will be different today as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals, a team who they have had a lot of success against historically. Defensively, that means containing quarterbak Kyler Murray and not allowing him to work his backyard magic outside of the pocket. Offensively, the Panthers have to contain Arizona's star safey Budda Baker.
Here's what starting quarterback Bryce Young had to say about Baker going into today's matchup, according to Kassidy Hill at the team website.
"Budda is a great player, does a great job in the run and pass game, and is able to do a lot of unorthodox things when you compare him to the rest of the league, so you know, obviously, it's something that we talk about. We know that we have to have a plan. And again, we have a ton of respect for him, for the rest of the defense, so we're excited for that challenge."
The last time these teams played in December it turned into a shootout, with Carolina coming out on top in overtime, 36-30.
Baker didn't make a huge impact in that matchup, although he did total six tackles. The Panthers know better than to write him off, though. To date Baker has been named an All-Pro twice and made seven Pro Bowl teams in his career.
For his part, Baker is expecting big things from Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who led the team with five catches and 68 receiving yards last week against Jacksonville.
