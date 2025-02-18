Identifying three realistic backup QB options for the Carolina Panthers in free agency
Midway through the 2024 season, there was a lot of concern as to whether or not the Carolina Panthers would have to search for a new starting quarterback after Bryce Young's miserable start to the year, leading to his benching.
Once he returned to the starting role, he looked like a completely different quarterback and cemented himself as the guy moving forward.
Now, the question is, who will back up the former No. 1 pick? Seasoned veteran Andy Dalton has filled that role over the past two seasons and could continue to do so, assuming the 37-year-old isn't ready to hang up the cleats just yet.
Here are a few realistic quarterbacks the Panthers could target in free agency, starting with the aforementioned Dalton.
The obvious: Andy Dalton
Ideally, the Panthers just bring back Andy Dalton for another season or on recurring one-year deals until he either retires or his performance drops off significantly. He's played a massive role in the development of Bryce Young behind the scenes, helping him adjust to the NFL game and going through all the peaks and valleys a young quarterback will undoubtedly go through. He already knows the system and has familiarity with those on the roster. Does he really want to go somewhere else and learn another playbook and set of teammates at this stage in his career? I doubt it.
The best external fit: Drew Lock
There was some rumored interest in Lock last offseason before the Panthers brought Dalton back on a one-year deal. Although things didn't pan out for him in Denver or Seattle, he's shown that he can play well if he just eliminates the turnovers. At just 28 years old, he could be someone the Panthers can keep around behind Young for quite a while, assuming it all works out. His ability to get the ball out quickly makes for a nice fit in Dave Canales' offense. Plus, he has a big arm and can take more shots downfield.
The "hometown" kid: Mason Rudolph
His career stats aren't going to wow you by any means, but Mason Rudolph has, for the most part, always given his team a chance to win when he is in the starting role. He has a 9-8-1 record in his 18 career starts but was 1-4 this past season on a bad Titans team. During his time in Pittsburgh, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native posted an 8-4-1 record. Like Lock, Rudolph is under 30, and if Carolina opts to go with a younger backup, it may be worth looking into a guy that played respectable ball on a decent team.
