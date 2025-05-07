Insider reveals bleak future for Carolina Panthers' star defender
The Carolina Panthers need all the help they can get defensively after finishing with the worst defense in NFL history last season, and they have definitely tried to address the problem this offseason.
The Panthers made some notable additions in free agency, and they also spent time repairing their defense during the NFL draft. But there is one veteran defender whose future in Carolina is clearly in question: Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last year and had a decent debut campaign for his hometown squad, finishing with 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
However, the 32-year-old does not really fit Carolina's timeline, which has had many wondering if the Panthers will try and trade him this offseason.
Joe Person of The Athletic answered a question from a fan regarding Clowney's future in a recent mailbag, and while Person didn't outright say that the South Carolina native would be dealt, he indicates that Clowney is not a significant part of the team's future.
"The 32-year-old Clowney has endured more wear and tear than [Maurice] Moton over this career. And while Clowney missed only three games in 2024 and tied for the team lead with 5 1/2 sacks, the Panthers seem ready to go younger at outside linebacker after signing the 26-year-old Patrick Jones II and doubling down with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on the second day of the draft," Person wrote. "[Dan] Morgan had preliminary trade talks before the draft involving Clowney, who hasn’t stayed in one place long over the back half of his career."
Clearly, the Panthers understand that Clowney's time in Carolina is nearly up, and whether that means the club moves him sometime this offseason, at next season's trade deadline or simply let him walk in free agency next March remains to be seen.
Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler, so he is definitely an impactful player, but he would definitely fit much better on a squad that is closer to legitimate contention.
