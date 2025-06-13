Insider: Star Panthers guard is one of the worst contracts in the NFL
The signing of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis after the 2023 season proved to be revolutionary for the Carolina Panthers. They boasted a much-improved offensive line unit, and it eventually helped Bryce Young become a starting QB who could be a star. Hunt was a big part of that.
However, one season later, Hunt is being called one of the worst contracts in the NFL, listed among the Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson deals. Bleacher Report insider Kristopher Knox believes Carolina wildly overpaid for their star guard.
Robert Hunt contract one of the worst, insider claims
Robert Hunt's deal with Carolina for $100 million over five years was, according to Kristopher Knox, not a good one. "Guard Robert Hunt wasn't exactly a star when Carolina gave him a five-year, $100 million deal during the 2024 offseason," Knox argued. "He was a mostly reliable starter but missed time with a hamstring injury in 2023 and, to that point, had never made a Pro Bowl."
However, Hunt did make the Pro Bowl in his first season with Carolina and was ranked 37th overall among guards by PFF. "However, he has a long way to go to justify a deal that has him tied for fourth among guards in terms of annual salary," Knox said.
Hunt immediately improved, and once again, the entire offensive line was an excellent unit last year. Of course, Damien Lewis, the other high-priced guard acquisition from the 2023 offseason, played a big role in that, but Hunt has been a good addition.
Did the Panthers overpay? Maybe, but bad teams tend to have to do that for impact free agents. The more important thing is that Hunt has been a good player and improved in year one. Was he worth $100 million? Perhaps not, but it could be so much worse.
