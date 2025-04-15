Insider throws wet blanket on Panthers' monster potential trade with Dolphins
The Carolina Panthers have certainly been busy this offseason, but in spite of all their additions, they still have plenty of holes to fill.
That may be especially true on the defensive side of the ball, as the Panthers laid claim to the worst defense in NFL history this past year.
So, naturally, with Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey now apparently available for trade, some are wondering if Carolina could potentially swing a deal for the star defender.
However, NFL insider James Palmer has kind of thrown a wet blanket onto that possibility, as he finds it hard to believe the Panthers will make a push for the expensive Ramsey after just signing fellow cornerback Jaycee Horn to a massive contract extension.
"Carolina needs a corner, but they're already paying another one right at the top of the market," Palmer said during a Bleacher Report live stream. "Do you pay two corners at the top of the market? That's usually something you don't see pretty often."
Ramsey is under contract through 2028 and carries cap hits of $25 million, $26.8 million and $36.2 million over the final three years of his deal, which certainly seems to be too rich for a Panthers squad now that Horn is on a four-year, $100 million contract that kicks in starting in 2026.
The idea of adding Ramsey is tempting, seeing as how he remains an elite cornerback. That being said, there is also no doubt that the 30-year-old saw a bit of a decline in 2024, missing the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2016.
