Jaycee Horn shares cryptic social post, raising concern with Panthers fans

Carolina Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn is entering the final year of his rookie deal. That makes him someone the Panthers might want to extend, but it also makes him someone who is a prime trade candidate. He's very talented, but he's struggled to stay healthy and is now due for an expensive raise.
The Panthers have said they want to extend him. Horn has said he wants to be with the Panthers for the long haul. But when he shared a cryptic social media post to his Instagram story, fans started to question everything.
Jaycee Horn's weird social media share raises questions
Jaycee Horn shared a post that read, "u picked yo side, die there" to his Instagram story. This type of sentiment is not uncommon among NFL players who are having contract disputes with their teams. They often believe it's them vs. the world when holding out or negotiating a new deal.
Horn may be negotiating a new deal, but there's no indication that there's any sort of dispute yet. The league's new year hasn't even technically begun, so this post may well have nothing to do with his current contract situation.
Nevertheless, fans on Reddit are in a frenzy. "Either his girlfriend is in trouble or the Panthers are," u/FlyCardinal said. "These young guys act like oversized toddlers around FA," u/OriginalTakes added.
u/Specialist_Ad6034, the original poster, said, "I will be on heavy speculation watch for the next 6 months." However, u/Aurion7 might've had the most sensible take on the whole thing, saying, "Psychoanalyzing enigmatic social media posts. Yep, it's the offseason." This is probably all much ado about nothing.
