Jaycee Horn injury: Dave Canales updates Panthers corner's status for Week 15
At the end of the Carolina Panthers' latest loss, Jaycee Horn was not on the field. The star cornerback has been nursing a groin injury this year, and it reportedly seized up on him during a Jalen Hurts scramble in the fourth quarter. Head coach Dave Canales provided the latest update heading into another NFC East tilt this weekend.
Dave Canales provides latest update for Jaycee Horn
The Panthers might not be without Jaycee Horn this weekend. "We're kind of taking him day by day right now," Dave Canales said. "He did a little bit of moving around [Wednesday] but not much because we're trying to build him and see if we can get him out there Sunday." Canales reiterated that it would be day-to-day and that it all depended on Horn's progress.
For much of his NFL career, Horn has struggled with injuries. This year, however, while other Panthers on defense collapsed around him, he's been healthy and hasn't missed a game. Health was the one knock on Horn, but he had shed that label until late last week.
He is truly questionable to face the Dallas Cowboys, and the Panthers will likely need him. Dallas has struggled, but CeeDee Lamb demands a lockdown corner like Horn. As solid as Mike Jackson has played, he's no Horn. Not many are.
