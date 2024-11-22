Jaycee Horn is looking forward for a chance to pick off Patrick Mahomes
Jaycee Horn will have a huge role to play if the Carolina Panthers are to upset the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The Chiefs are a run-heavy team this year, but they are prone to throwing interceptions, which is where Horn can thrive. In fact, that's something the former first-round pick is very excited about.
Horn said, "They like to throw the ball, rightfully so. They've got the best quarterback in the league, so any time the ball's in the air and we get an opportunity to make a play on it is a great Sunday for us. We know we're going to have our opportunities Sunday, they're going to throw the ball around. We just have to be ready to make a play on it."
It has been a bit of an uncharacteristic season for Mahomes. Normally among the league leaders in passing, he's been middle-of-the-road in many metrics. His interceptions are up as well. Mahomes has been picked off 11 times in 10 games, putting him on pace for 18 or 19 interceptions on the season.
He's just three away from his career high set last year, and Horn is anxious to add to his total on Sunday. The Chiefs should be pairing a now-healthy Isiah Pacheco with Kareem Hunt, so they may not throw much and, as most teams have, they may avoid Horn entirely.
