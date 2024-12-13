Jaycee Horn reacts to Panthers being favored over Cowboys for Week 15 game
The Carolina Panthers are favored for the first time in the last two seasons this weekend. The margin is slim, but the oddsmakers still think the safest bet is for the Panthers to win a home game over the Dallas Cowboys. That has not happened very much in Jaycee Horn's career, as the team has been pretty bad overall since well before he was drafted.
That said, the team seems to be trending in the right way lately. They have two wins in five games and the three losses are all to division-leading teams that came down to the final possession. They're playing better, and Las Vegas is finally willing to admit that. Here's what Horn had to say about it.
Jaycee Horn is surprised his Panthers are favored but not for the reason you think
Jaycee Horn said he's surprised that the odds favor Carolina because "it seems like everybody hates the Panthers." He smiled and continued," At the end of the day, that stuff don't matter. All these pre-season awards, the picks all these analysts make, they tend to be wrong. We just gotta do better in our game."
Horn said he's not necessarily surprised that it's been 33 games since the Panthers were favored. He's just mostly surprised they've been picked to win this one at all. Since 2021, the Panthers are 17-46. That was Horn's rookie season, so he has not been on a good team yet.
Horn, who is injured and questionable to play this weekend, commented recently on the surge the Panthers are experiencing lately. He believes things are trending in the right direction, and the odds might be a part of that.
