Last year's flourish could lead to 'dominance' from Bryce Young in 2025
Could Bryce Young come in and "dominate" next season? It's possible, according to Bleacher Report insider Brad Gagnon. There's a path to that level of play for every QB if things fall right, which maybe makes Young's hypothetical dominance a little less exciting.
Nevertheless, the Carolina Panthers QB is poised for a big year after finishing well, and the expectation is that he'll take that next step. Gagnon says that he can certainly do that and more. Why? It all comes down to youthful possibility.
Young is still a young QB. Despite entering his third season, he's younger than Bo Nix and Tyler Shough, and he is the same age as Cam Ward. That represents possibility since he's far from a finished product.
And given how he finished last season, there's a good reason to think that Young can and will continue to improve. Gagnon said, "The 2023 No. 1 pick is still just 23, and he threw seven touchdown passes to zero interceptions for a 111.6 passer rating the final three games of his sophomore campaign."
Plus, the logic for why Tyler Shough might have a good year also applies. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both ranked in the bottom eight in the NFL in passer rating allowed in 2024, so Young gets at least four games against theoretically poor passing defenses.
It could all line up for Young: a softer schedule, momentum from 2024, youth, and improved weapons. Not to mention, a second season with Dave Canales' system can only help the young passer.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss