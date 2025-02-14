Luke Kuechly delivers verdict on who Panthers should draft first
The Carolina Panthers have some decisions to make in the upcoming draft. Do they draft a superstar wide receiver to continue bolstering Bryce Young's development? Do they take a defender to revitalize that side of the ball? If so, which one and at what position? Do they package the pick for someone like Garrett Wilson or Myles Garrett?
These questions will have to be answered soon by Dan Morgan and the front office. Panthers icon Luke Kuechly has an idea of what the Panthers need to do with their pick, and it's not a surprising one.
Luke Kuechly wants Panthers to go defense with the eighth pick
Whatever the Panthers decide to do, Luke Kuechly is confident there will be impact players available. “Do we go defense? There’s some good edge rushers, there’s a couple of inside guys that are really good," Kuechly said via DJ Siddiqi of Sports Lens. "Do we try to find Bryce more playmakers? I think sitting there at eight, we’re going to have some really good opportunities. I’m looking forward to seeing what we do.”
But with that said, Kuechly has his opinion. ”I’m a defensive guy, love pass rushers and I love big inside defensive linemen,” the linebacker said. “There’s a guy in Michigan, Mason Graham, he’s a stud. Abdul Carter, the two guys at Georgia, they’re all over the place. We just gotta go pick the right one.”
Mason Graham may be off the board by the time the Panthers pick. Abdul Carter is a virtual lock to be long gone by then, but Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks the two Georgia defenders, should still be available, and they've got Kuechly's eye. Whatever they do, Kuechly will be excited for what the future holds. He just may be a little more excited if they pick a defensive player.
