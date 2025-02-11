2025 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers insider predicts two curious selections
In 2020, the Carolina Panthers spent every draft pick they had on defense. Though their offense is far from complete or elite, the 2025 Panthers may need to do the same. They've been urged to at least devote a major majority of the capital they've accrued to that side of the ball after allowing the most points in NFL history.
However, Panthers insider Joe Person doesn't think they'll do that. He predicts six of the nine selections Carolina has will go to defense, but three will be for offensive players, and two of them are rather interesting.
Panthers mocked a QB and RB in 2025 NFL Draft
The first three picks of the draft go to the defense in Joe Person's mock, which is a very likely outcome. In the fourth round, the Panthers picked a tackle, which makes sense given the uncertain future of Ikem Ekwonu and the age of Taylor Moton.
That's when things get unique. With the 141st pick, Carolina picks SMU running back Brashard Smith. "Running back is another sneaky position of need for the Panthers, given that Miles Sanders is another expected cut and Brooks likely will miss most if not all of 2025 after his second ACL surgery," Person said. Smith is a former receiver who could play as a major change-of-pace for Hubbard, but the Panthers have invested a lot at running back.
The very next pick, 147 overall, is spent on Syracuse QB Kyle McCord. "[The Panthers] could be in the market for a backup if they let Andy Dalton walk and choose not to sign a quarterback," Person argued. "Even if Dalton or another veteran is the No. 2 behind Young, former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf believed in drafting a quarterback every year, even if they didn’t necessarily need one. Why? Because someone else invariably will."
The logic is sound, and the Panthers will almost inevitably need a backup quarterback unless they bring back Dalton. However, the type of backup they need is important. A project QB taken late in the draft won't be able to cut it if Bryce Young goes down or something goes wrong. They need what they had last year: a veteran who can step in and who can otherwise continue mentoring the third-year player.
