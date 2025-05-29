Move up for terrible tackle named Panthers' worst trade of the last 10 years
The Carolina Panthers have made two pretty awful trades in the last five seasons. They traded away a future Hall of Fame running back for a small haul of San Francisco 49ers draft picks that didn't even include a first-round pick. They didn't get fleeced, but it wasn't a good swap.
They also traded DJ Moore and a laundry list of high draft picks, including the number nine in one year and the number one the next, for the first overall pick in 2023, which turned into Bryce Young. They got fleeced once again, although that trade is aging better now.
Still, neither is the worst from the last 10 seasons. That would be a 2019 trade-up in the draft. The Panthers added a third-round pick to move up 10 spots to select Greg Little with the 37th pick. Little proved to be a massive bust.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said, "That ended up being a flat-out bad deal. Carolina needed a tackle and surrendered a third-round pick to move up 10 spots and secure Little." GM Marty Hurney said at the time that the run on tackles from the first round didn't stop in round two, forcing their hand.
"Little made it to Carolina, and then pretty much disappeared. Injuries limited him to four games as a rookie and again in 2020," Knox added. "He also struggled with play strength and footwork, failing to flash the potential needed to earn patience from the franchise. The Panthers traded away Little after just two years and 14 games."
Knox acknowledged the above two trades, but he said that Young has begun to resemble a franchise QB, and sometimes, there's no cost too exorbitant to find the QB of the future. As for the McCaffrey deal, they got decent value for a back with an "alarming" list of injuries. He's been hurt a few times since the deal, too.
