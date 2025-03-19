New Panthers star doles out immense praise for Bryce Young after one matchup
Bryce Young has faced off with the Kansas City Chiefs once, so he got to see what a defensive line with Tershawn Wharton is like. Wharton, one of the latest additions to the Carolina Panthers defense, also got an up-close look at his future quarterback during a November matchup in Charlotte. The Panthers nearly beat the Chiefs, falling only on a last-second field goal.
Wharton was impressed, though. He said per Alex Zietlow, "I like that guy a lot. I really like him a lot. I think he showed growth through last year. I think he's ready to show that he's a top quarterback. He's got a sense in the pocket that's dangerous. He's got an arm. And if he needs to move around to get a first down, he can do it. So I'm really confident in him."
Young's stature makes him an interesting opponent for defensive linemen. Wharton admitted that Young being "a little guy" makes defensive players want to hit him hard enough to feel it, but that's much easier said than done. The newest Panther added, "It's like he's got eyes in the back of his head. He knows how to escape. He moves around a little bit. And when he's on the run, he can still make every throw as if his feet were set."
Wharton and the Chiefs got an early look at the resurgence of Young. He was benched and returned to the lineup in Week 8, and shortly thereafter, the Panthers hosted the Chiefs, and Young put on a show. It probably didn't influence Wharton then, but recalling Young's play gives him confidence that he's not going from a Super Bowl team to an absolute basement-dweller.
